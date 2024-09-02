Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.76. 401,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

