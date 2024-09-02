Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,372 shares of company stock valued at $111,366,433. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.72. 2,988,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

