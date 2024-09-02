Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 93,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 190,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

