WAXE (WAXE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,482.91

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, WAXE has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $1,482.91 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for $29.66 or 0.00050673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

