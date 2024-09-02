Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $177.78. 655,295 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

