Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after buying an additional 723,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,282,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.07. 4,802,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,521,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $98.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2891 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

