Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $220,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,105,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $615.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,780. The stock has a market cap of $234.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

