Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.50. 3,216,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,639. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

