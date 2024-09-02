Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.88. 8,677,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.83.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

