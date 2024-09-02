Zebec Network (ZBCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.98 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Zebec Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zebec Network has a market capitalization of $51.87 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebec Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

