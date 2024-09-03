Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.08.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $362.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.29. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

