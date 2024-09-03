Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,484 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 984,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. The company has a market cap of $312.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

