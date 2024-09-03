ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Down 10%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares were down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 41,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 66,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

