Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 324,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

