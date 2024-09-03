Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 14,887 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

