Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

