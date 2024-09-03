Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 52-Week High at $283.90

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 283.90 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.46), with a volume of 1238541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.50 ($4.57).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 374.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.23 and a beta of 0.59.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

