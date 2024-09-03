American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.92

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.92 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 386934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

