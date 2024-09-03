American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Up 2.5%

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.71 and last traded at $229.71. 495,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,312,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

American Tower Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

