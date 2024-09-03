Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.22. Approximately 835,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,277,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. Aspen Aerogels’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

