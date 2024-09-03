AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,734 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

