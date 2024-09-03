AT&T Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 94,826 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 60,169 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. 49,177,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,486,473. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

