Augur (REP) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $53,268.54 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Augur Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a decentralized prediction market platform built on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing users to create and participate in markets predicting outcomes in various fields. It was created by Jack Peterson and Joey Krug, with contributions from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. The native token, $REP (Reputation), is used for reporting and disputing outcomes in these markets, with holders staking their tokens on reported outcomes. Accurate reporting is rewarded, while false reporting risks losing staked REP. Additionally, $REP holders can engage in the governance of Augur, influencing its development and protocol changes. Augur leverages blockchain to create a trustless, transparent prediction market, decentralizing and democratizing this space.”

