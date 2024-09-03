Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Trading Up 3.3%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 71,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 286,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Auna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auna during the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Auna during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,899,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

