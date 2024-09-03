Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

AbbVie stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.87. 345,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,502. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $351.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

