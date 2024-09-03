AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.33

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 34337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

AXA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

