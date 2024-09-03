Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in August

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 591,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AYRO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. Ayro has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.27.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

