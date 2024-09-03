Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AZTA stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 523,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. Azenta has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Azenta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

