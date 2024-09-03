Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Azenta Trading Down 3.3 %
AZTA stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. 523,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. Azenta has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
