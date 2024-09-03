Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO):

8/29/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $132.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $134.00.

8/27/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BMO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. 373,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

