Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Binah Capital Group Price Performance
Binah Capital Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.28.
Binah Capital Group Company Profile
