Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Binah Capital Group Price Performance

Binah Capital Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Get Binah Capital Group alerts:

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Binah Capital Group, Inc operates in the wealth management industry. The company specializes in consolidating independent broker-dealers to capture economies of scale needed to service financial advisors. It also engages in the dealer manager, investment banking, and wholesale distribution businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.