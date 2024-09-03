BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $52.02.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

