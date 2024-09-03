BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. TD Cowen reduced their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.47.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $898.48. 22,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $841.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $809.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

