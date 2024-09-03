BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.36

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 89955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
