BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.36

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 89955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

