Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.91

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 11806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 212.04% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.