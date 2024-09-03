Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $14,916,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,033,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,501,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.52. 2,422,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $159.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,833 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

