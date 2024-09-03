Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $1,119,081.60 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Caterpillar Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE CAT traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.24. 3,105,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.17.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.