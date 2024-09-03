CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $25.29 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and $497,619.38 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.44 or 1.00069697 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03267136 USD and is up 17.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,852,632.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

