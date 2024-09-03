Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 19,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. 3,969,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,331. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

