Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.69

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1171999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Certara

Certara Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Certara by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Certara by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.