Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chimerix Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 538,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

