CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 21,162 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,162 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 272,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

