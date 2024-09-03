Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 136266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Cielo Trading Down 32.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.69 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.54%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

