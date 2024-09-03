Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 5,913,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,855,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $992.09 million, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at $684,746,695.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,103,460 shares of company stock worth $19,635,901 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.