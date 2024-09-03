Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,500 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

CCB traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. 45,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $708.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $79,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coastal Financial news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $83,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $79,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,056 shares of company stock worth $269,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

