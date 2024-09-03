Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 22,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 136,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

