Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 22,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
View Our Latest Analysis on Coherus BioSciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance
CHRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.60.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.