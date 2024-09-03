Compound Reaches Market Cap of $376.39 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Compound token can currently be bought for $43.37 or 0.00074708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $376.39 million and approximately $26.02 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,186 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,186.16503351 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.79692336 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $30,319,259.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

