Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Tops $546.94 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $546.94 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,872.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.56 or 0.00539781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00112177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00301036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076209 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,039,023,763 coins and its circulating supply is 4,339,013,177 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,038,768,070.62 with 4,338,768,055.8 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13273103 USD and is up 9.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $27,969,640.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

