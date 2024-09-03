Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.73

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 44797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 112,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 326,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

