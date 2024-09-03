Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.22 on Tuesday, hitting $886.16. 363,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,691. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.18 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $392.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $855.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

