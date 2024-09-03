crvUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.88 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $72.71 million and $10.88 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 72,891,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,891,671 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 72,901,277.51747794. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99788031 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $12,689,467.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

